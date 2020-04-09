The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma Spend Time Playing Indoor Games; See Pics

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput & Anushka Sharma play indoor games and spend time with loved ones during this COVID-19 lockdown phase and urge fans to stay indoors

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik Roshan

Much like everyone in the country, the celebrities are also spending some quality time with their loved ones and families in the confinement of their homes during this lockdown. Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and others have taken to social media to show they have been spending time in this lockdown by going old fashioned and playing indoor games. Take a look at how Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Mira Rajput among others keeping themselves busy.

Read Also: Actor Pulkit Samrat Supports The #MaskIndia Campaign, Urges All To Use Homemade Masks

Lockdown diaries: Celebs go back to basics with indoor games!

Hrithik Roshan

One of the most loved stars in the country, Hrithik Roshan is always leading the way to inform people how to practice safety and hygiene during this lockdown. Recently, the Krrish actor took his Instagram account to post a picture of him playing a game of chess to kill time in this lockdown phase. Hrithik Roshan's picture also features his son and a beautiful sunset in the background. Check out the image below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Read Also: Ananya Panday's Video Call With Her Friend Turns Into A Photoshoot Session; See Pics

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput posted an adorable picture of herself on Instagram and fans seem to love it. The picture was clicked by her daughter while the duo was busy playing a math game. Check out the photo below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Read Also: Janhvi Kapoor's Close-up Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Ethereal Beauty

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are leading by example to show citizens how to practice self-isolation and social distancing. In the picture below, the lovely couple can be seen having a gala time playing indoor games with their parents. The picture is full of happy faces and content hearts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor Takes A Sly Dig At Masakali 2.0 After 'Delhi 6' Makers Express Disappointment

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
COVID-19
ODISHA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL