Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma Spend Time Playing Indoor Games; See Pics

Much like everyone in the country, the celebrities are also spending some quality time with their loved ones and families in the confinement of their homes during this lockdown. Hrithik Roshan, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and others have taken to social media to show they have been spending time in this lockdown by going old fashioned and playing indoor games. Take a look at how Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Mira Rajput among others keeping themselves busy.

Lockdown diaries: Celebs go back to basics with indoor games!

Hrithik Roshan

One of the most loved stars in the country, Hrithik Roshan is always leading the way to inform people how to practice safety and hygiene during this lockdown. Recently, the Krrish actor took his Instagram account to post a picture of him playing a game of chess to kill time in this lockdown phase. Hrithik Roshan's picture also features his son and a beautiful sunset in the background. Check out the image below.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput posted an adorable picture of herself on Instagram and fans seem to love it. The picture was clicked by her daughter while the duo was busy playing a math game. Check out the photo below.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are leading by example to show citizens how to practice self-isolation and social distancing. In the picture below, the lovely couple can be seen having a gala time playing indoor games with their parents. The picture is full of happy faces and content hearts.

