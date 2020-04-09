Hrithik Roshan Urges His Fans To 'Keep Going' In This Amazing Transformation Video

Hrithik Roshan is known for his love for fitness. Not just his acting skills, but the star is famous for his fit physique and rigorous workout routines. Hrithik won over the hearts of his fans by playing Kabir in the film War. In the film, the actor was seen with Tiger Shroff. The movie that released in 2019 was one of the most successful films of the year. Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a video of his amazing transformation.

Hrithik Roshan played the character of Anand Kumar in his film Super 30. For the film, the actor sported a lean physique and in War, Hrithik Roshan’s transformation amazed his fans. Hrithik Roshan was in a much bulky and muscular physique in War. Here is the video of Hrithik Roshan’s transformation from Super 30’s Anand to War’s Kabir.

See the video here

The actor also posted a short heartfelt caption for the post. In the caption, he urged his fans to let out their Kabir. He also told his fans not to forget thriving while surviving and urged all to enjoy all the good and bad in life. The insights on Hrithik Roshan’s transformation is surely inspiring for his fans.

In the video, he is seen doing the rigorous workout for the transformation of his body for one role to another. He tells his fans that there is no end and it is a strange feeling that nobody gets to live the end in life. In the video, he motivated his fans by asking them to keep going.

