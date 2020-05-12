Hrithik Roshan Is All Praise For Goldi Behl Helmed 'RejectX2', Asks Fans To Mark The Dates

Actress Esha Gupta who has always proved her metal with her spectacular roles is set to voo fans with the release of her web series, REJCTX2. The Goldi Behl directorial web series which is set to premiere on May 14, is receiving appreciations from several celebrities. The first one to do so is handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. Hritik shared the gripping trailer of the series on social media which left him awestruck.

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for RejectX 2

The War actor who was left spellbound after watching the amazing trailer appreciated the team on his Twitter handle. Hrithik described the series in his own way and also asked fans to mark the dates of the release on their calendar. While appreciating the work of Goldi Behl, Hrithik wrote that this piece of work by Goldie looks amazing. Going by trailer, Hrithik revealed that the series seems to be a death story along with dark hidden secrets. He also asked his fans that to know more about who is the person behind all the mystery then mark the calendar.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Hrithik Roshan’s Cute Munchkin Hridaan Was In Super Goofy Mode

Read: Prabhas To Hrithik Roshan: Take A Look At Top 5 Grand Hero Entry Scenes In Bollywood

This is looking Amazing golds ! All the best to the team 👍



A death 🗡 + dark hidden secrets 🤫Who is behind all of this? Who is X?

Mark your calendars for #REJCTX2 streaming MAY 14 only on @ZEE5Premium @GOLDIEBEHL @rosemovies_ pic.twitter.com/FgayUuXnlA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 12, 2020

As per reports, the show revolves around a group of teenagers and the dark world that they are a part of. It is also reported that Esha Gupta will play an important role in the show. Esha Gupta will be seen playing the role of Officer Renee in the series. She will be a part of the investigations that will take place in Jefferson World High School. The new season will also have the cast from the first season including Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games and Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame.

Sometime back, Esha Gupta shared a poster of her forthcoming series REJCTX2. In the poster, one can see Esha Gupta in an angry intense look. She can also be seen sporting a white shirt, black jeans along with the gun holder around her waist. Esha can also be seen holding the gun in the right hand. On the other hand, behind her are a group of young adults who seems to be from a rich family. But all they seem scared and worried.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Leaves A 'sweet' Comment On Ex-wife Sussanne Khan's Mother's Day Post

Read: Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Shower Love On Their Mothers With Adorable Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.