Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Hrithik Roshan’s Cute Munchkin Hridaan Was In Super Goofy Mode

That Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan is known to all. Hrithik Roshan is currently spending some quality time with his sons during this lockdown phase. Recently a throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan with his younger son Hridaan Roshan has been going viral on social media as well as winning several hearts with its cuteness.

Hrithik Roshan & Hridaan look super adorable & goofy in this throwback picture

The picture has Hridaan Roshan sporting a goofy and infectious smile while he can be seen pressing his dad Hrithik Roshan's nose. The highlight of the picture is Hrithik Roshan's hilarious expression. The picture also gives a glimpse of the endearing bond shared by Hrithik Roshan and his adorable munchkin Hridaan Roshan.

Donning a checkered blue t-shirt and his naughty smile, one cannot get enough of Hridaan Roshan's cuteness in the picture. Hrithik Roshan can be seen sporting a light pink t-shirt and seems to be enjoying his son Hridaan Roshan's antics. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Hridaan Roshan's goofy throwback picture.

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan who is currently staying with her sons during the lockdown, also revealed in her blog that both her sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan are inclined towards music. Hrithik's sons are currently on the fourth level of their guitar lessons at Trinity College Of London. She also revealed that their sons are also being trained well by their guitar tutor, Kunal.

Hrithik Roshan has been making the most of his lockdown along with his sons

Hrithik Roshan has been sharing some beautiful pictures on his social media along with his sons. Recently he shared an inspirational post, urging his fans to fight the ongoing coronavirus instead of the pandemic. Along with the motivational post, he shared a picture wherein his son can be seen engaged in a game of chess. Take a look at the picture.

Hrithik Roshan, along with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has recently joined a campaign that encourages people to undergo COVID-19 testing. Hrithik also spoke about the campaign in an interview with a publication wherein he said that to win a battle, it is important to identify the enemy first. He also elaborated on the context saying that undergoing COVID-19 testing will be the first step of a responsible citizen to combat the ongoing pandemic.

