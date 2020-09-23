Hrithik Roshan Is All Praise For Tiger Shroff's Song 'Unbelievable'; See Posts Here

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all praises for his War co-star Tiger Shroff. The actor recently took to Instagram and praised Tiger Shroff’s video track, Unbelievable. Apart from praising this newly released track, the actor also praised him along with a clapping hands emoji.

Hrithik Roshan praises Tiger Shroff’s ‘Unbelievable’

After actors like Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan praised Tiger Shroff’s single Unbelievable, his War co-star Hrithik Roshan also applauded the actor. On Tuesday, that is on September 22, 2020, Hrithik shared Tiger’s new single on his Instagram story, and he was all praises for it.

The Krrish actor wrote “This is amazing, Tiger” in his Instagram story. The song which was released on Tuesday has garnered more than five million views already. Take a look at Hrithik’s post below:

After Hrithik posted an adorable post for Tiger, he too reposted Hrithik’s wishes on her Instagram story. The Heropanti actor replied and wrote, “Thank you so much sir”. He even used a heart eye, heart and folded hands emoji on his post. Take a look:

Tiger Shroff releases debut song 'Unbelievable'

After impressing fans with his action sequences in various films, Tiger recently launched his debut song titled, Unbelievable. After two weeks of anticipation, Tiger Shroff on September 21, 2020, finally unveiled his first song in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit, Big Bang Music. The star also released a music video which was directed by long-time collaborator Punit Malhotra, to give his fans an authentic audio-visual experience.

While captioning the video, the Student of The Year 2 actor wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me, this has been the most challenging yet fulfilling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now (sic)!”.

About Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable

The song Unbelievable by Tiger premiered on YouTube on September 21, 2020. In the music video, Shroff, who works as a staff in a hotel, falls in love with a beautiful co-worker. The two love birds are seen spending some quality time together while the song plays in the background.

This song was released by a YouTube channel called ‘BGBNG MUSIC’ and currently has 5,009,573 views. The song has been sung by the actor himself and has been composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastav.

