Watching Tiger Shroff Nail Multiple Air Flips Makes Disha Patani Go 'insane'; See Video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known to perform all his stunts himself in the industry. He is one of the fittest actors who has amazed fans with his martial arts techniques and flexibility. However, it is not just his fans who have gone insane after watching him perform air-flips and Karate kicks. Even rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was left awestruck with one of his latest Instagram posts.

On Tuesday, September 15, Tiger took to his official Instagram account to share a collage video of himself performing various kinds of air flips. With the soothing music of his upcoming music video, Unbelievable, playing in the background, the actor astonished everyone with his perfect hops and landings. As soon as the video was shared by the Baaghi actor, the post went viral on the internet garnering heaps of praises for Tiger. Check out the video here:

Within seconds, the post created a massive buzz online with fans spamming his comment section with fire emoticons. The video not only impressed his fan army, but even Disha Patani was enthralled to watch him move whimsically. She clapped for the actor, calling the video “insane”.

Even Suniel Shetty, Rahul Dev were among other acquaintances from the industry who were impressed by Tiger. From calling it “unbelievable” to “awesome”, the video has garnered massive appreciation coming along his way. Here’s a glimpse of how fans and celebs are reacting:

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up to launch the music video of his debut song Unbelievable. He previously shared a monochrome teaser video of the song. Holding a mic, he shakes a leg donning a formal look. The actor last featured in Baaghi 3, which underperformed at the cinema houses due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was last seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. She is all set to share the screen with Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie was slated to release, this May. However, the release date has been postponed due to COVID-19.

