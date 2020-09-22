Tiger Shroff drops debut song 'Unbelievable,' calls it 'most challenging'

After impressing fans with his jaw-dropping action sequences in films, actor Tiger Shroff recently treated fans with his debut song Unbelievable. After two weeks of anticipation, Tiger Shroff finally unveiled his first song in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit, Big Bang Music. The multi-talented star also released a music video, directed by long-time collaborator Punit Malhotra, to give his fans a true audio-visual experience.

Tiger Shroff releases debut song Unbelievable

The actor who is set to woo his fans with his singing skills shared the song on Instagram. While captioning the video, he wrote that when he thought that jumping off one building to another was tough, then he realised that singing the song has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience for him. He further paid his respect to all the musicians all across the globe for putting so much of hard work behind a song and brushing it up so well.

Read: Tiger Shroff's Upcoming Action Movie With Vikas Behl To Deal With Illegal MMA, Read More

Read: Watching Tiger Shroff Nail Multiple Air Flips Makes Disha Patani Go 'insane'; See Video

The music video shows the Baaghi actor romancing a woman, who ultimately falls for him in the end of the song. During this whole act, fans can also catch a glimpse of the actor flaunting off some of his amazing dance moves. Actor Varun Dhawan was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Get it, my friend.” Followed by Tiger was Disha Patani who wrote, “Insanee.” Ishaan Khatter poured in his love by sharing a fist to support him. Dancer Lauren Gotlieb also praised the actor for his song and wrote, “Stepping out of your comfort zone is a beautiful thing ðŸ’– well done.” Singer Navraj Hans commented, “Awesome bhaji.”Television actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Wowww.” Along with heart-shaped emoticons.

While many people tried their hands on new things during the lockdown, Tiger used this time to work hard on his vocal chops in the studio, and shooting a music video. Talking about the song and his foray into music, the said in a press statement that, “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey - there’s so much to learn and explore”. Last week, he also released an intro to the song talking about how he was influenced by the likes of Michael Jackson while growing up, and how that’s shaped his sensibilities.

Read: Tiger Shroff Aces Multiple Air Flips As Debut Song 'Unbelievable' Plays In Background

Read: Tiger Shroff Unveils New Still From Debut Song 'Unbelievable'; Shares Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.