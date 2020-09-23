Disha Patani Loves Tiger's New Single 'Unbelievable', Says 'What A Beautiful Song'

Actor Tiger Shroff recently released a single titled Unbelievable and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani seems quite proud of him. She shared a part of his music video on her official Instagram handle while complimenting the multiple talents Tiger holds. She also stated that she is fond of the new song, especially because she loves his voice and style.

Disha Patani on Tiger’s new song

Actor Disha Patani recently put up two back-to-back Instagram stories promoting Tiger Shroff’s song, Unbelievable. In the first story, she posted a short part of the music video where Tiger Shroff was seen singing in front of a mic with a serious expression across his face. He is also seen wearing a faint smile in parts of the video clipping while he sings the soothing song with a lot of emotions.

He is seen dressed in a dapper formal outfit with undone buttons and a black tie. Tiger Shroff is also spotted wearing a pair of black shades in the music video shared by Disha Patani. She has also expressed fascination over the multiple talents that Tiger Shroff possesses.

In the second Instagram story, Disha Patani has shared the official poster of the song Unbelievable while speaking about the things that she likes in the music video. In the post, she has mentioned that she finds the son Unbelievable by Tiger Shroff beautiful. The actor has also complimented his voice which suits the melody and its nature well. Have a look at the appreciation story put by Disha Patani here.

The song Unbelievable by Tiger Shroff premiered on YouTube on September 21, 2020. In the music video, Tiger Shroff, who works as a staff in a hotel, falls in love with a beautiful co-worker. The two love birds are seen spending some quality time together while the song plays in the background.

This song was released by a YouTube channel called ‘BGBNG MUSIC’ and currently has 5,009,573 views. The song has been sung by the actor himself and has been composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastav. Have a look.

