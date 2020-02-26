Hrithik Roshan Has Inspired Millions Of His Fans Across The Globe On These Instances

Hrithik Roshan is one of the highly influential A-listers of Bollywood who has a global fanbase. Not long ago, Hrithik Roshan was named the Sexiest Asian Male in 2019. With his fitness and a sculpted physique, the 46-year-old actor manages to give all the fitness enthusiasts in the industry goals and complexes. He has always been vocal about social issues, especially bullying. Here are times when he truly inspired fans across the globe.

Calling out bullies

Hrithik has been helping people in overcoming their speech disorders as he himself had a stammer early on in his life. He recently took to Twitter and slammed a professor who ridiculed a student for stuttering.

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Character transformation

He is in true sense an inspiration to a lot of people who get bullied for their speaking disorders. Not just this, but his physical transformation has also been quite inspiring. Take Koi... Mil Gaya for example, where his performance in the film as well physical transformation was noteworthy. The film was a blockbuster hit where Hrithik played a skinny specially-abled boy at the start of the film who gets powers from an extraterrestrial and turns into a fit and fab hero.

The other side of Kabir

His chiselled body in the Tiger Shroff-starrer War had his fans swooning. However, he later posted a video on social media showcasing the hard work that went in to get the ripped body which he flaunted in the film. The video that he has called "The other side of K.A.B.I.R" shows how he lost weight after a film like Super 30 where he had to gain extra pounds to play the lead. The video shows how painstaking it was for the actor to not just lose weight, but stay fit through the process.

