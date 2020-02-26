The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hrithik Roshan's Bold Tweets That Have Created Ripples On Social Media

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan has a massive presence on social media with over 27 million followers. Here are some of his tweets that have sent ripples across the internet.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
hrithik roshan

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who is not afraid of sharing his true opinions on social media, which is rather rare in this era. Hrithik Roshan's promotions and photoshoots have always created ripples across the internet, but it's on rare occasions that his firey tweets garner the attention of his fans. Here are a few times when Hrithik Roshan went viral on the internet, thanks to his bold tweets. 

Hrithik Roshan's tweets that caused ripples across the internet

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan has supported and appreciated these artists for their work

Just a day ago, on February 25, Hrithik Roshan shared this tweet on his official page. Fans of the actor already know that he once suffered from a stuttering problem. In the above post, Hrithik Roshan defends one of his fans who was insulted by a professor for his stuttering. Hrithik told the man that he should dream big and that his stuttering was not something to be ashamed of. Hrithik Roshan also admonished the professor who made fun of the man, and called him "a monkey". 

Also Read | When Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor lauded Katrina Kaif's bike-riding skills; Watch

Hrithik Roshan promote his last film War extensively on social media. War's promotions were massively successful, and the film was trending on the internet several days before its release. Each time Hrithik shared details of the movie or his character, Kabir, he would send ripples across the internet. Thanks to all the social media promotions, War quickly became the most anticipated film in India and upon its release, it was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.  

Also Read | Disha Patani is in awe of Tiger Shroff's 'body', Hrithik Roshan gives it a rating

In the above tweet, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of Chhath Puja celebration. He not only wished those who were celebrating the festival but he also visited his fans on the beach and interacted with them. Hrithik's social media followers adored the fact that he was promoting the festival and praised his humility and down to earth nature. 

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan was an Assistant Director for these Bollywood movies

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR DEMANDS CP'S RESIGNATION
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
AZAM KHAN AND HIS SON SENT TO JAIL
FINAL SALUTE TO RATAN LAL
IVANKA TRUMP WEARS ROHIT BAL OUTFIT
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW