Hrithik Roshan's Bold Tweets That Have Created Ripples On Social Media

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who is not afraid of sharing his true opinions on social media, which is rather rare in this era. Hrithik Roshan's promotions and photoshoots have always created ripples across the internet, but it's on rare occasions that his firey tweets garner the attention of his fans. Here are a few times when Hrithik Roshan went viral on the internet, thanks to his bold tweets.

Hrithik Roshan's tweets that caused ripples across the internet

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Just a day ago, on February 25, Hrithik Roshan shared this tweet on his official page. Fans of the actor already know that he once suffered from a stuttering problem. In the above post, Hrithik Roshan defends one of his fans who was insulted by a professor for his stuttering. Hrithik told the man that he should dream big and that his stuttering was not something to be ashamed of. Hrithik Roshan also admonished the professor who made fun of the man, and called him "a monkey".

What about the war within?

There is no war within .

But then the look in his eyes gives it all away

.

.



K.A.B.I.R#DecodingKabir pic.twitter.com/FO9GDyc6GD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 17, 2019

He is ok with others judging him. He stands by himself.

He stands tall.

Yet he nods a greet, cause he still has compassion for the ones judging him.

.



Kabir’s thoughts when he sees Nafisa.

.

K.A.B.I.R#DecodingKabir pic.twitter.com/jQsmaRIHld — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 16, 2019

Hrithik Roshan promote his last film War extensively on social media. War's promotions were massively successful, and the film was trending on the internet several days before its release. Each time Hrithik shared details of the movie or his character, Kabir, he would send ripples across the internet. Thanks to all the social media promotions, War quickly became the most anticipated film in India and upon its release, it was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pMHdkfHSnM — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 2, 2019

In the above tweet, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of Chhath Puja celebration. He not only wished those who were celebrating the festival but he also visited his fans on the beach and interacted with them. Hrithik's social media followers adored the fact that he was promoting the festival and praised his humility and down to earth nature.

