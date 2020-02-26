Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' And Other Films About The Education System In India

Movies are a reflection of society and educational movies provide inspiration and motivation to society. Bollywood has many films based on the education system in India. From Paathshala to Why Cheat India, there are many movies that tried depicting the harsh realities of the education system. Listed below are such films:

Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 tells the story of mathematician Anand Kumar who runs a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and helps them qualify for the entrance exams for the much-coveted IITs. In the film, Hrithik essays the role of Anand Kumar. Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh are also seen playing significant roles. Owing to the film's inspirational story, the film was declared tax free in several states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat. The title of the movie was derived from Kumar’s programme in which he taught, provided study materials and managed the lodging of 30 economically underprivileged children for IIT-JEE entrance examinations every year, all completely free.

Hichki

Rani Mukerji’s heartwarming and inspiring film Hichki became a worldwide success. Her performance as Naina Mathur, a school teacher dealing with an involuntary nervous system disorder known as the Tourette Syndrome, was widely appreciated by the audiences and critics. With her brilliant performance in the film, the actor managed to sweep awards and accolades in India. The film received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2018 where Rani received the Best Actress award.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is one of the best Bollywood movies based on the education system. The movie was directed and produced by Aamir Khan and featured Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Sachet Engineer, Tanay Chheda in important roles. The movie defined a relationship between a teacher and a dyslexic student. The film was a super hit at the box-office during its release.

