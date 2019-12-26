Hrithik Roshan Is The No. 1 Box Office Star Of 2019, Thanks To His Super-hit 'War'

2019 was a huge year for Bollywood blockbusters. Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Hrithik Roshan, three of the biggest stars of the industry, had a brilliant year as they starred in some of the highest-grossing films of 2019. With the year nearing an end, Hrithik Roshan has now emerged as the No. 1 box office earner, thanks to his mega-hits War and Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan ends the year on a high note

Read|Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Deepika's 'Death by Chocolate' compliment

Hrithik Roshan has officially dominated the 2019 domestic Box Office with his mega-hit, War. The massively popular action thriller starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and also featured Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. War was also the first time that two of Bollywood's largest action stars, Hrithik and Tiger, featured on screen together. The movie was an instant success and made a whopping ₹291.97 Crores at the domestic Box office, making this year's highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market.

Read|War: Best moments from the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer

Hrithik also had another massive success in 2019. His biographical drama, Super 30, told the story of Anand Kumar and was hugely popular with Indian audiences. The movie made an impressive ₹208.93 crores at the domestic Box Office, making it another one of 2019's highest-grossing films.

Read|Hrithik Roshan talks about sequel of 'War', praises Tiger Shroff's performance

While Hrithik Roshan is No 1 at the Box office, there are several other actors who have been highly successful in 2019. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh made an impressive ₹276.34 crores while Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike earned around ₹244 crores at the Box Office. While Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana did not have any films that crossed the ₹200 crores mark, they both released several successful movies this year that performed amazingly at the Box Office and crossed the ₹100 crores at the box office. Ayushmann's highest-grossing film this year was Dream Girl, which made around ₹139.31 crores, while Akshay's Housefull 4 was his biggest hit, earning over ₹197.68 crores.

Read|Hrithik Roshan speaks about his success in 2019: 'Reaffirmed my faith in my instincts'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.