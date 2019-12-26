Hrithik Roshan Speaks About His Success In 2019: 'Reaffirmed My Faith In My Instincts'

Hrithik Roshan has had a blockbuster year and is currently basking in the success of both his 2019 releases. The Koi Mil Gaya actor opened up about his professional success with a leading national daily and claimed that 2019 has been a celebratory year in terms of his achievements as an actor.

The actor had been on the down-low post his 2017 film Kaabil and the Box Office turnout for both his films this year is exactly the boost that the actor needed.

The year started with the Bang Bang! actor in the role of a teacher in the Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30. Hrithik revealed that his emotional connection and love for the character made it possible for him to see through the success of the film despite major doubts about a Box Office win. The actor had to undergo a major physical and cultural transformation for the role of Anand Kumar, a genius mathematician from Patna, whose rise to fame has been detailed in the movie Super 30.

Read | Times when Hrithik Roshan brought out the dancer in everyone; see videos

The actor revealed that the two successes had been possible only because of the hard work put in by the teams of both films. He said that he had celebrated with the team of War when the film had minted ₹300 crore at the box-office whereas he had an intimate dinner with his family and Anand Kumar after the success of Super 30.

Hrithik kept mum when asked about the possibility of a sequel to War as he said that the makers of the film would be able to answer such questions better.

Read | Hrithik Roshan talks about sequel of 'War', praises Tiger Shroff's performance

Hrithik Roshan has been making the headlines recently

Hrithik Roshan has recently been in the news for being the object of actor Deepika Padukone's admiration as the Padmaavat actor compared him to a dessert treat in one of her recent social media updates. Fans have been awaiting announcements of a collaboration between the two actors. In fact, if rumours are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone may team up for producer Madhu Mantena's upcoming film titled Mahabharat.

Read | Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say about Deepika's 'Death by Chocolate' compliment

Also read | Hrithik Roshan to star alongside Deepika Padukone in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.