Hrithik Roshan Titled The Sexiest Asian Man, Does Not Consider It An Achievement

Hrithik Roshan, also known as The Greek God of Bollywood, was recently titled as the Sexiest Asian Man in the World for 2019 and of the last decade. The 45-year-old actor topped the 16th edition of the world-famous list published annually by a UK-based daily. Hrithik was voted the Sexiest Asian Man in an online poll conducted in London on Wednesday. However, the War actor does not consider it as an achievement.

The poll is based on votes given by fans across the world and is based on multiple other factors like heat generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention. The participation of millions across the globe made the list trend on countries like India, Pakistan and other countries too. Roshan scored a double win as he topped the overall ranking for the last 10 years as well.

Hrithik's reaction to the honour

In an interview with a media portal, talking about the honourable achievement, the actor thanked everyone who feels that he deserved the title and voted for him. He further added that he is flattered by it but does not consider it an achievement. He feels that a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things and he precisely does not judge people by their looks and similarly does not judge himself too on the bases of his looks. He also stated that a person's story, journey and the way a person deals with situations in their life makes them attractive. According to Hrithik, looking a certain way for the characters he plays is just a part of his job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work.

