Hrithik Roshan Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About Losing Box Office Battle To Akshay

Hrithik Roshan evidently had a successful year with two of his releases turning out to be commercial successes. His films Super 30 and War have collected grossed over ₹500 crores globally. But when it comes to proving domestic box office dominance, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor have reportedly taken the lead. Akshay's Housefull 4 did wonders at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing comedy film in India. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor struck like thunder at the box office with URI: The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh respectively. Here is how Hrithik responded to the news of his peers winning over him at the box office.

Hrithik's reaction to losing the box office battle

How good would I be if I didn’t have friends who were better than me . 👏 https://t.co/jtudAQbAjO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 3, 2019

Hrithik Roshan has been very vocal about the mutual respect he shares for the fellow actors from the Hindi film industry. In the tweet, Hrithik stated that he wouldn't be the best if he was ahead of all his peers, thus encouraging a healthy competition at the box office. Fans were happy with Hirthik's reaction and left sweet replies to his tweet, calling him humble and kind.

Box office breakdown

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War earned ₹77.42 crores in the Mumbai circuit. The film fell behind Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, which collected ₹79.25 crores. Shahid Kapoor's controversial film Kabir Singh took the number one spot in Mumbai earning a total of ₹87.21 crores. Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike took the second spot in Mumbai earning a total of ₹84.11 crores. However, Hrithik registered one of the highest footfalls in single screen theatres with War, the action-thriller film ended its domestic run surpassing the ₹300 crores mark.

