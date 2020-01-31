Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, & Amir Will Release THESE Movies In 2020 After Their Hiatus

Tanhaji was a big comeback for Kajol. Just like Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are all set to make the audience happy by announcing their comeback with movies releasing in 2020. Here are the movies of these popular stars that are will be released this year.

Read: These Marlon Brando Movies Should Definitely Be A Part Of Your Watch List

Kajol’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai

Koochie Koochie Hota Hai is an unreleased animated Bollywood movie which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The voice-over for the lead characters has been given by Uday Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Reportedly, it is based on the 1998 Blockbuster Hindi film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The main love story is between three dogs, and the supporting cast includes roosters, rabbits, pigs, cats and many others from the barn. Koochie Koochie Hota Hai was scheduled for release in 2011 but it got pushed back.

Read: Bombay HC Dismisses Filmmakers' Plea Challenging Exclusion Of Their Movies From MIFF

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming Indian movie which is directed by Advait Chandan. It is an official remake of the 1994 American hit film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan as the main character and Kareena Kapoor as his lover. The film is planned to be released in India on Christmas 2020.

Read: Hollywood Movies You May Have Forgotten Are Getting Sequels In 2020

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4

The makers of Krrish are reportedly preparing for their next instalment, Krrish 4, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the main leads. Krrish 4 is the fourth instalment of India's first science fiction film Koi Mil Gaya which starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha as the main leads. It is expected to release on December 25, 2020.

Read: Sundance Film Festival 2020: Best Movies To Watch; From 'Downhill' To 'Blast Beat'

Read: Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan were offered the same role for THESE movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.