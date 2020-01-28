Hollywood Movies You May Have Forgotten Are Getting Sequels In 2020

2020 is a big year for moviegoers. While there are numerous sequels that are set to come out this year, there are many high profile film sequels that you may have been forgotten. Here is a look at some of the most anticipated Hollywood movies releasing their next parts in 2020.

Top Gun: Maverick

It has been well over 30 years since the first installment of the iconic Tom Cruise-starrer first came out. Paramount Pictures is set to take us back aboard the USS Enterprise to get some more of the Maverick and Iceman action that made the film such a huge sensation back in the day. It is surprising that it took the makers this long to work on this sequel. Top Gun: Maverick will also star Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly. It is scheduled to swing into theatres as soon as June 26, 2020.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The film is the third film in the Conjuring franchise which will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to action as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. The film is set to release on September 11, 2020.

Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9 and the next part have been in the works for quite a while now. The ninth installment in the series was set to come out last year in April; however, it had to be pushed back a year and will now be releasing on May 22, 2020.

No Time to Die

No Time to Die, which marks the 25th movie in the Bond franchise, will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as Agent 007 for the fifth and final time. And while the earlier film in the franchise seemed to be quite lacklustre, many believe that the makers will make sure that Craig’s final outing will be a great one. The movie is due to hit cinemas on April 3, 2020.

Image credits: Instagram | Top Gun Movies

