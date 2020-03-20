'Let's Keep Corona Out!': PM Modi Lauds Paralympian Deepa Malik's Support To Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the efforts by several sports personalities to raise awareness against the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi mentioned the tweets of Shubhankar Sharma, Deepa Malik, Prakashi Tomar, and Manoj Kumar and stated that athletes and achievers from various sports are raising awareness about the nation's battle against Coronavirus. "Let us take it to heart and keep Corona out," wrote the Prime Minister.

Athletes and achievers from various sports are raising awareness about the nation’s battle against Coronavirus. Let us take it to heart and keep Corona out! #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/kBwZoDJ9bQhttps://t.co/e6WWEwygTJhttps://t.co/AKsTUrWYGihttps://t.co/z5WuAtQHl7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Paralympian Deepa Malik had earlier extended her support to PM Modi's call for Janta Curfew on Sunday. She also urged everyone to come out at 5 pm and clap as a mark of gratitude for those who are keeping India safe against COVID-19. Noted golf player Shubhankar Sharma had also requested people to applaud all service providers during this crucial time as he pledged his support to the Janta Curfew.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

