PM Narendra Modi Thanks Harsha Bhogle & Ravi Shastri For Supporting 'Janta Curfew'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward to thank Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri for supporting the 'Janta Curfew' which will be implemented on Sunday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and thanked the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle as well as the head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri for supporting the 'Janta Curfew' which will be observed on Sunday to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. 

READ: Harsha Bhogle lauds PM Narendra Modi on his call for a 'Janta Curfew' to tackle COVID-19

'Let's join hands': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the microblogging site, the head coach of the Indian cricket team urged one and all to join hands with the Prime Minister and observe Janta Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. The former all-rounder also added that everyone should exhibit utmost restraint as the nation fights the deadly coronavirus. Meanwhile, Shastri also shared an image of the Do's and Don'ts to tackle COVID-19.

READ: Ravi Shastri out of the blocks like a tracer bullet to respond to PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

'I liked the appeal': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that he liked the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the whole country to rise to the occasion. The veteran commentator then urged one and all to fight this (COVID-19 ) together. Bhogle then urged everyone to do all the simple things and ensure that the people who are dependent on the civilians for their livelihood are protected and that the people need to be smart and avoid large gatherings.

READ: PM Modi hails 'lightning-fast' Hima Das & PT Usha for joining hands to fight COVID-19

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew." 

READ: 'It's real but we can fight': Yuvraj Singh urges citizens to follow PM Modi's Janta Curfew

