Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Throwback Picture Surfaces Online; See Pic

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were spotted together in the picture uploaded on Mallika Sherawat's Twitter handle. Read more to know about Mallika's post

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik roshan

Hrithik Roshan is a popular Indian film actor who has given the fans a set of some outstanding movies to watch. He has also been an influential personality with his posts on social media. The Krrish star was recently tagged in Mallika Sherawat’s picture along with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. The Murder star took to her Twitter account to share a picture of Hrithik and Sussanne. Read more to know about Mallika Sherawat’s Twitter post.

Mallika Sherawat shares an old Hrithik-Sussane picture

The Krrish actor was recently tagged in Mallika Sherawat’s post that certainly got the fans extremely nostalgic. The fans of the actors have been extremely happy to see such an old picture of the separated couple. It is also not rare to see Sussane and Hrithik together as they have been on good terms since the two called it quits from their marriage.

Hrithik has also been extremely active on social media and has been uploading a number of pictures from his getaways. Here are some Hrithik Roshan pictures. 

On the professional front, the actor announced that the fourth addition to Krrish is on, and the film has been making the headlines often. Like the previous parts, Krrish 4 will feature Hrithik in the lead and his father, Rakesh Roshan as the producer. The film currently does not have a director yet but rumours state that Sanjay Gupta might take up the director’s role for the film. It was not long ago that the two, Gupta and Hrithik, worked together.

The last time these two collaborated was for the 2017 massive hit, Kaabil, which showcased Yami Gautam in the lead role. Thus reports say that the two might be able to bring success for Krrish 4 as they did for the Kaabil.

