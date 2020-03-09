Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi...Mil Gaya': Here Are Interesting Facts About The Sci-fiction Film

Hrithik Roshan has acted in various films throughout his career. He worked in the movie Koi... Mil Gaya in the year 2003. The movie was a super hit after which there were sequels of the film that released. The film was about Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) who became friends with an alien and tried to save the alien's life from people who thought that the alien was harmful.

The movie also had some interesting facts that only a few people know about. Take a look at some unknown facts about Koi... Mil Gaya.

ALSO READ | When Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Were In The Spotlight Together; See Pictures

Interesting trivia about Koi... Mil Gaya

Real-life incident

In the first scene of the movie, Rohit's father died in a car crash and his mother survived. In reality, the same thing happened to Preity Zinta when she was a child. Preity Zinta played the role of Nisha in the movie.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Mission Kashmir' Completes 20 Years: Some Unknown Facts About The Film

Nisha's role

Speaking about Nisha's role in the movie, it is said that the role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But later the actor backed out from the film. The team then decided to take Preity Zinta for the role.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's List Of Awards He Has Won Till Now In His Acting Career; Read Details

Koi... Mil Gaya is the third Indian science fiction film

The movie was the third science fiction film released in India. It also had some special effects that made it interesting to watch and was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Fitness Inspiration, Names Arnold Schwarzenegger

Cycle scene

Rakesh Roshan mentioned that the scene where Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) was bullied was based on a real-life incident that he had experienced. He also made headlines when he mentioned that in an interview.

Movie's name

The film was first going to be titled as Koi...Tumsa Nahin or Kaisa Jaadu Kiya. But later, Rakesh Roshan decided to change the name to Koi... Mil Gaya. The next sequel of the film came out in 2006 and was titled Krrish. The movie also gained a lot of popularity among the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.