When Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan Were In The Spotlight Together; See Pictures

Hrithik Roshan is often photographed with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Earlier, the duo was trending after rumours about their remarriage started doing the rounds on the internet. However, they did not react to this. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their sons on separate vacations too and they often share sneak peeks from their travel diaries on their respective social media accounts.

Before their split, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were considered to be Bollywood's power couple. The two had been together for several years and the news of their divorce came as a shock to many. They had also appeared on various magazine covers when they were still together. Listed below are the magazine covers in which they appeared together.

Femina Magazine

(Image Courtesy: hrithikrules.com)

In the March 2010 edition of Femina magazine, Hrithik is seen wearing a red shirt while Sussanne looks pretty in a black top which she paired with black jeans. She completed her look with a denim jacket.

Hello Magazine

(Image Courtesy: hrithikrules.com)

The couple was seen on another magazine cover titled Hello. It had an exclusive interview of Sussane Khan on being superwife to soulmate of Hrithik. The couple looked mesmerising in the photo. Hrithik opted for a black tuxedo which he paired with a white shirt. On the other hand, Sussanne looked pretty in a black dress which she teamed up with diamond jewellery.

Atelier

(Image Courtesy: hrithikrules.com)

The attire of the couple on the cover of Atelier is almost similar to the one on Femina. The edition was an anniversary issue and focused on power couples. The article included the subject of Hrithik-Sussanne’s intimacy and individuality.

On the professional front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The movie broke many box office records in 2019. However, the actor has yet not made any announcements on his upcoming projects. But, according to a report on a leading entertainment website, he was reportedly approached for a remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta. It is also said the offer was turned down by the actor.

