Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Facing Stammering As A Challenge; Read Here

Hrithik Roshan has garnered a huge fan-base both in India and across the globe with his looks, acting abilities and amazing dance moves. The actor is extremely fashionable and a style icon for millions. Some Hrithik Roshan's movies include Koi Mil Gaya, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, War, among others. The actor's life was not always a bed of roses as he used to stutter as a kid. Read on to know more on what Hrithik Roshan had to say regarding the issue of stammering.

When Hrithik Roshan opened up about his stammering

Hrithik Roshan has mesmerised the audiences with his performances in several films. His movies are immensely loved by his fans and supporters. The attractive and highly successful Indian superstar had to face stammering problems while growing up as a child.

The actor has opened up about the stuttering problem he faced as a child in the past while talking to a leading news agency. The War actor was also approached to be the Brand Ambassador of the Indian Stammering Association (ISA). The actor has confessed that the problem is not gone away completely as he still stutters sometimes and people need to understand the gravity of the situation and not bully those who stammer as it leaves a grave and negative impact in their lives.

While talking to the news agency, Hrithik Roshan said the problem of stammering is a huge challenge as its gravity is not discussed in the society as much as it should be. He went on and spoke about this as a challenge as it is directly related to one's confidence and self-esteem. The Bang Bang actor opened up about how he practised saying particular words and speeches even after becoming a celebrity.

