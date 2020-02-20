Hrithik Roshan Mentioned In American Documentary Featuring Chris Hemsworth & JLo

Many would agree that Hrithik Roshan is one of the topmost desirable men in the world. Adding another feather to his hat, he recently featured in an American documentary series. The documentary series is called Sex Explained.

The series is an informative one that covers such topics as sexual health and fantasies. Hrithik made an appearance in the episode titled 'Attraction'. Other prominent Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Jason Momoa have also been a part of the show, reportedly cast for their desirability among the audience. Hrithik Roshan thus became the first Indian star who achieved this feat.

Hrithik has also been lauded for his acting and versatility in movies like Koi...Mil Gaya, Super 30, Kaabil, Lakshya and many more. Apart from his looks and acting, he has also been praised for his dance skills. Hrithik's performances in the songs Krazzy 4, Ghungroo and others have been much appreciated by not just critics but also fans.

Upcoming Hrithik Roshan movies

Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the silver screen in the action flick War. He was cast opposite Tiger Shroff and both of them performed some high octane high sequences. He will next be seen in Krrish 4. Apart from him the movie will also reportedly cast Kriti Kharbanda and is being directed by Rakesh Roshan. It is the fourth instalment of the franchise that apparently began with Koi…Mil Gaya. There has been no update about the release date of Krrish 4, however.

Image Source: PR

