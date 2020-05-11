Nushrat Bharucha Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Will Make Her Mother Smile; See Post

On the special occasion of Mother's day, Nushrat Bharucha shared a fun video with her mother on Instagram. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo made confessions of their 'dangerous minds' and revealed each other's secrets. Looks like Hrithik Roshan found the video 'too sweet' and in a way made Nushrat Bharucha's mother smile.

Hrithik Roshan makes Nushrat Bharucha's mother smile

On May 10, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram and shared a fun and adorably cute video with her mom on Instagram, on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the clip, the duo can be seen taking up the 'Never have I ever' challenge. Nushrat captioned the post saying, "Confessions Of -Our- Dangerous Minds." Soon after, Hrithik Roshan dropped an endearing comment on her video that read, "Too sweet." As soon Bharucha caught a glimpse of the comment, she replied back saying, "She (mother) will be smiling from ear to ear now." Take a look.

This is not the first time when Nushrat Bharucha has taken up a challenge with her mother. Earlier, on the 32nd day of the lockdown, the mother-daughter duo took up another test, and then the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared it on Instagram. The clip showed how Nushrat and her mother both agreed to the latter enjoying the quarantine a lot more. Further, the video also depicted how the two agreed to Nushrat managing the remote control at home and a lot more.

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the movie Gold and now will be playing the lead opposite Nushrat. According to reports, the film will be about a social cause and the story is set in Allahabad. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Hurdang will also star Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in a lead role.

Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming starrer Chhalaang is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. Chhalaang is a comedy film based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat, on the other hand, will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

