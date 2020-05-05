Hrithik Roshan In Splits As His Mother Wants Jadu From 'Koi Mil Gaya' To Return

As the world is facing an on-hand threat of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people have taken to their social media and expressed their feelings and state of mind. Be it celebrities or social media users in general, people have been expressing their thoughts about the coronavirus lockdown and the things surrounding it by voicing their words through social media. This time around, Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram and shared a nostalgic yet bitter-sweet post. Check it out below -

Pinkie Roshan's post on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's mother took to her Instagram and shared photos of the much-adored alien Jadu from the film Koi Mil Gaya which released back in 2003. Pinkie Roshan shared a heartfelt caption along with her post on Instagram where she expressed that she misses Jadu along with everyone else and needs him to come back. Hrithik Roshan also took to the comment section of his mother's post and wrote 'Hahahaha ❤️'. Check it out below -

The 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya featured Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and veteran actor Rekha in pivotal roles. The film essayed the story of a mentally challenged young adult who finds a sense of connection and bonds a strong friendship with an alien. Though the film has similarities with the Steven Spielberg directorial film ET the Extra-terrestrial, it is loosely based on a story written by Satyajit Ray titled Bankubabur Bandhu.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, a number of celebrities including Hrithik Roshan have been practising social distancing and self-isolation. The actor has reportedly been self-isolating at his Mumbai apartment with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne. The actor has been spending quality time with his family and has been sharing tidbits from his life during the coronavirus lockdown on social media. Be it playing chess with his son or trying his hand out playing the piano, Hrithik Roshan can evidently be seen having a good time during self-isolation.

