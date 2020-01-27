Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Sways Along The Tunes Of 'Ghungroo'

Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the best dancers in Bollywood. When he grooved to the tunes of Main Aisa Kyun Hoon in Lakshya, Hrithik managed to sway all our hearts away. But it is not just Hrithik who is a pro at dancing in the Roshan family. His mother Pinkie Roshan is an amazing dancer too and the proof of the same was seen in her latest video from Sunaina Roshan’s birthday bash.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Recalls His On-set Experiences From His Debut Film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'

Pinkie Roshan shakes her Ghungroo

Pinkie Roshan recently took to social media to share a video of her dancing to her son Hrithik Roshan’s song. Pinkie is accompanied by two other women as she swayed along with the beats of Ghungroo from War. All three women have also donned a traditional Rajasthani turban in the video.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Wants To Don The Cop Avatar On Screen, Urges Filmmakers To Offer Him One

Pinkie Roshan, in the video, was a natural dancing queen as she enjoyed the dance. She even shared another picture with her daughter Sunaina Roshan. The birthday girl and the mommy dearest looked their happiest during the party.

Check out Pinkie Roshan’s post here:

Pinkie Roshan even shared a few snaps of the birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, we can see the birthday girl, Sunaina Roshan cut her birthday cake while her mom cheers for her. In another picture, one can get a glimpse of the fun gang waiting for the clock to strike at midnight.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan & Other Bollywood Couples Who Stayed Friends After Separation

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Confesses Her Long-time Crush On Hrithik, But Doesn't Want A Selfie With Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.