Taapsee Pannu Confesses To Her Long-time Crush On Hrithik Roshan, But Won't Take A Selfie

Taapsee Pannu in a recent chat show confessed her love and longtime crush on Hrithik Roshan but refused to take a selfie with him. The fierce actor was determined to do a movie with him and only then take a selfie. She also thought she might have embarrassed him by saying that.

Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, has not said anything on the subject. Taapsee Pannu also revealed how she felt that she could never date anyone from the same industry and how pack up means no work conversations with her. She also added how one can talk to her about the kitchen to what's going on in life but not talk about work.

Taapsee Pannu is reported to be dating Badminton player, Mathias Boe. Taapsee however, chooses to stay mum on the situation as she feels a lot has already been said on the topic. She also states how she likes her professional and personal life to be kept separate. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor, though, has been seen with Mathias on various instances and pictures speak in volumes of their strong bond.

Taapsee earlier once spoke of how she will only marry someone if she wants to have kids with them and currently she is not planning on it. She also mentions how she will never have kids out of wedlock. Taapsee also describes how she does not want a grand wedding but a small one long day with close friends and family. Furthermore, Taapsee Pannu's last movie, Saand Ki Aankh has done quite well with the audience and received mixed reviews from the critics.

Promo Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu/Hrithik Roshan Instagram

