Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question

After a two-year absence at the box office, Hrithik Roshan returned with a bang with arguably the best year of his career with two hits in 2019. However, the actor, known to be choosy with offers, is keeping his fans guessing over the next film. As the Guzaarish star teased his followers with the promo of a commercial, fans demanded an ‘announcement.’

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a teaser of a soft drink commercial on Wednesday. The actor is shown taking his glasses out with swagger ahead of what looked like a daredevil stunt.

Darr rahe ho, matlab kuch bada kar rahe ho. #DarrKeAageJeetHai pic.twitter.com/KlL15sQZrm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 4, 2020

While many were reminded of his look in his blockbuster War, where he also flaunted a similar look and numerous fans went gaga over it, a lot of people were only bothered about his next film.

One wrote that he didn’t want to see any video without the movie announcement being made. A fan replied that it’s been months since the wait for the announcement, but not the TVC, they want to hear the good news too. Another netizen pleaded with him to ‘get back soon.’

😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠Movie announce se bina koi post nehi chaihe — RADHE👉YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI (@MahmudPorag) March 4, 2020

Yes everyone have been staying tuned for months now not for commercial but for ur New movie announcement now , Anyway looking forward to seeing this New Ad and also ur film announcement soon, lots of love 😘❤🤗#HrithikRoshan 😍 pic.twitter.com/E32CIghoWa — 𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂_𝓪𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓻 (@Vijay_aamir) March 4, 2020

Announcement kb hai? — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) March 4, 2020

movie sign kab karoge ?? — Roshnee (@iRoshnee_) March 4, 2020

This is Our Kabir. Get back soon, please... pic.twitter.com/uPIv66zJWz — Nirahua (@AsliJP) March 4, 2020

While Hrithik doing Krrish 4 is a given, with his father, veteran director Rakesh Roshan set to work on it, after his recovery from cancer, fans are keen to know if he’ll do another film before it. Reports of Deepika Padukone being cast in the superhero franchise is doing the rounds, especially after her recent bonding with Hrithik. The Super 30 star was being linked to the Satte Pe Satta remake for some weeks, but there has been no update on it.

Hrithik tasted successes with his releases last year. Super 30 earned him critical acclaim and the movie also went to enter the Rs 100-crore club, even fetching him the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

However, it was War that set records galore on its way to the Rs 300-crore club and making it to the list of all-time top grossers.

