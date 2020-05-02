Hrithik Roshan's Movies That Are Streaming Currently On Netflix; Check Out

Netflix content is being updated every week with various genres of movies and new series. With a number of movies of some of India's most loved stars streaming on Netflix, it may be hard to pick a film to watch. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's movies that are streaming currently on Netflix that you can watch. Check out the list of movies.

Super 30

After Super 30, Hrithik has won the hearts of everyone one more time. The film is based on the real life story of mathematics scholar Anand Kumar in Patna. He starts running the 'Super 30' programme for IIT aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds in Patna.

Jodhaa Akbar

One of the highest-earning movies of Hrithik, Jodhaa Akbar is based on events of 16th century India, when a strategic alliance has between Mughal Emperor Akbar and a Hindu Princess Jodhaa took place. Their alliance slowly turns into true love in the film. The movie is directed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Fiza

A fictional story based on Mumbai’s horrifying 1993 riots. Fiza’s brother disappears during the riots and she and her widowed mother wait for him to return. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Karishma Kapoor and Jaya Bhaduri in lead roles. The movie is directed by Khalid Mohamed.

Mohenjo Daro

Another movie of Hrithik Roshan where he collaborated with director Ashutosh Gowariker. Mohenjo Daro is the story about a courageous villager starts a battle against tyrants after he falls in love with the priest's daughter. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Guzaarish

After a magician met an accident while performing the act on stage and gets paralyzed for the rest of his he fights for years in the court for the right to die with his friend and nurse. The character played of a magician in the film is by Hrithik Roshan, a friend by Aditya Roy Kapoor and nurse is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kaabil

One of the successful movies of Hrithik is now streaming on Netflix. The story is about a young blind couple who lives happily after their marriage. But when the wife is raped and the corrupt policemen refuse to help, the husband goes on a quest for vengeance. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The movie is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

