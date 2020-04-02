The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Throwback To Time Hrithik Roshan Had Fanboy Moment With Shammi Kapoor

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in the industry. Here’s a throwback to the time Hrithik revealed that he is a hardcore fan of Shammi Kapoor. Read-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, is still one of the finest actors in the industry. Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the Siddharth Anand directorial, War (2019), alongside Tiger Shroff. War was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club. Along with having great acting and dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is also praised for having a very down to earth attitude. Here’s a throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan went fanboy over Shammi Kapoor. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan revealed that he is a Shammi Kapoor fan

Soon after the release of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzzarish (2010), Hrithik was flying to London. As soon as the actor was about to board the flight, he got a call from one of his family members telling him that Shammi Kapoor wanted to speak with him. Reports suggest that Shammi Kapoor had just seen Guzzarish, and wanted to speak with Hrithik regarding his excellent performance and to bless him. Reports also suggest that Hrithik pleaded and requested the cabin crew to allow him to speak on the phone. Hrithik Roshan was completely elated by this as he is a huge fan of Shammi Kapoor himself and used to even imitate his dancing style in front of the mirror, as a child.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Lauds Mumbai Police's 'sense Of Humour' For Innovative 'April Fools' Tweet

During an interview, when Shammi Kapoor was asked about the incident, he said that he did speak with Hrithik Roshan. As a matter of fact, he was boarding a flight at the moment, added Shammi. Shammi Kapoor has just seen Guzzarish and wanted to encourage the boy.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Fondly Speaks About His Sons Hridhaan & Hrehaan Roshan

When Hrithik Roshan was asked about the same, he said that he requested the air hostess, hoping they allow him to take the call. Unfortunately, the staff didn’t know who Hrithik Roshan was, said Hrithik. However, being a hardcore Shammi Kapoor fan, Hrithik did what hardcore fans do and took the call, revealed Hrithik Roshan nonetheless. It was worth it, he said, it was the first time he received a compliment from Shammi Kapoor and that made his day.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Facing Stammering As A Challenge; Read Here

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK