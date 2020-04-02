Throwback To Time Hrithik Roshan Had Fanboy Moment With Shammi Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, is still one of the finest actors in the industry. Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the Siddharth Anand directorial, War (2019), alongside Tiger Shroff. War was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club. Along with having great acting and dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is also praised for having a very down to earth attitude. Here’s a throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan went fanboy over Shammi Kapoor. Read ahead to know more-

Throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan revealed that he is a Shammi Kapoor fan

Soon after the release of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzzarish (2010), Hrithik was flying to London. As soon as the actor was about to board the flight, he got a call from one of his family members telling him that Shammi Kapoor wanted to speak with him. Reports suggest that Shammi Kapoor had just seen Guzzarish, and wanted to speak with Hrithik regarding his excellent performance and to bless him. Reports also suggest that Hrithik pleaded and requested the cabin crew to allow him to speak on the phone. Hrithik Roshan was completely elated by this as he is a huge fan of Shammi Kapoor himself and used to even imitate his dancing style in front of the mirror, as a child.

During an interview, when Shammi Kapoor was asked about the incident, he said that he did speak with Hrithik Roshan. As a matter of fact, he was boarding a flight at the moment, added Shammi. Shammi Kapoor has just seen Guzzarish and wanted to encourage the boy.

When Hrithik Roshan was asked about the same, he said that he requested the air hostess, hoping they allow him to take the call. Unfortunately, the staff didn’t know who Hrithik Roshan was, said Hrithik. However, being a hardcore Shammi Kapoor fan, Hrithik did what hardcore fans do and took the call, revealed Hrithik Roshan nonetheless. It was worth it, he said, it was the first time he received a compliment from Shammi Kapoor and that made his day.

