Here Are Hrithik Roshan's Popular Songs From The Movie 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!'

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a Bollywood movie all about friendship and love. It featured the top actors of that time - Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Hrithik and Kareena's pair was a craze at that time after their successful stint in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Raj, Rani Mukerji as Pooja and Kareena plays the character named Tina. The hit movie was loved by the audience and even its songs became an instant hit. Here are some of the memorable and unmissable tracks from the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Hrithik Roshan's movies: Best songs from Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Raj realises that the person who used to reply to his letters since they were kids was not Kareena's character Tina, but rather it was Pooja. Pooja actually used to write letters to Raj in the name of Tina. This scene and the song was a crucial part of the movie's storyline.

This song is a result of Tina's challenge to Raj. She claims that she would only consider his love for her if he can confess his love in front of the whole world. In the backdrop of the story, Raj is in love with Tina thinking that she wrote letters to him as a child, whereas the truth is far different from what it appears.

Just before this family gathering and celebration starts in the movie, Raj gives an ultimatum to Pooja saying that if she doesn't agree to marry Rohan the next day, he would confess his love for her in front of the whole family irrespective of the repercussions they would have to face. The scene then ends with the start of the celebration mode with this Medley song.

Post Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji hadn't been paired opposite each other. While Bebo and Hrithik Roshan have starred in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003. Hrithik Roshan is yet to announce his future projects on the silver screen, while currently he is basking in the glory of his two blockbuster hits in 2019 namely Super 30 and War.

