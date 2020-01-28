John Green Best Books That Are A Must Read For All The Book Lovers

John Green is a popular American author and YouTube content creator. The author won the 2006 Printz Award for his debut novel titled as Looking for Alaska. Apart from being a novelist, John Green is also very popularly known for his YouTube ventures. Also, in the year 2014, John Green was included in Time magazine's list of The 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Here is a look at some of John Green's best books

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars is John Green's fourth solo novel and his sixth overall novel. The novel was published on January 12, 2012. The book was adapted into a film of the same name in the year 2014. The novel, as well as the book, were commercially and critically successful. The story revolves around Hazel Grace Lancaster is a 16-year-old who has thyroid cancer which has spread to her lungs. She meets a 17-year-old boy Augustus Waters, whose Osteosarcoma caused him to lose his right leg.

Looking for Alaska

This is John Green's very first novel and Looking for Alaska was published in March 2005 by Dutton Juvenile. Looking for Alaska is based on John Green's early life. Growing up, Green always loved writing, but when it came to his middle school experience, he classified life as a middle schooler as "pretty bleak". As a student, Green describes that he was "unbearable" to parents and teachers; however, he always worked hard to fit in with his peers. The novel won the 2006 Michael L. Printz Award from the American Library Association.

Paper Towns

Paper Towns is a novel that John Green wrote mainly for an audience of young adults. The novel was published on October 16 in the year 2008. The novel is about the coming-of-age of the protagonist, Quentin "Q" Jacobsen and his search for Margo Roth Spiegelman, his neighbour and childhood sweetheart. It debuted at number five on the New York Times bestseller list for children's books and was awarded the 2009 Edgar Award for the best young adult novel.

