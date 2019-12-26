Hrithik Roshan Spills The Beans On 'Krissh 4' And What Made Its Franchise A Success

Hrithik Roshan has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan has managed to wow the audience twice with two different genres of films. In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan transformed himself into a simple teacher from Bihar, Anand Kumar, while in War, the light-eyed star came in all guns blazing as the complete action hero. Now, fans are eager to know when will Hrithik return as a superhero in Krrish 4.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Hrithik Roshan revealed that Krrish 4 is underway and mentioned that once he starts shooting for the film, he will reveal more details about the film. Hrithik also said that it would be the right time to say something about Krrish 4 when shooting begins. Talking about the success of the franchise, Hrithik mentioned that the superhero franchise worked as the foundations established were right. The War star mentioned that despite being a pretentious superhero, the logic behind it was right.

On Krrish 4, Hrithik said that the film is underway but it’s best that he speaks at the right time that once he begins working on the film. On the success of the Krrish franchise, Hrithik revealed that it was not a pretentious superhero film; the logics were right. The genesis of superhero films in India requires a prequel and then to be taken forward into the template. In his head, Krrish became a superhero in Krrish 3. Koi Mil Gaya was a backstory with Rohit; Krrish was a personal story though, by the end, you feel that the character could be a superhero but in Krrish 3, he became one. The three films have established a solid foundation for the franchise.

