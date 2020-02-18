Hrithik Roshan's Movies Where The Actor Impressed Fans With His Acting Skills

Hrithik Roshan has transformed into a fan favourite actor. The actor has not only entertained but he has also earned praise from fans and critics for his impeccable acting abilities. Hrithik as an actor maintains a perfect balance between commercial and content-driven films, according to some fans. Here are some movies by the actor where he surprised everyone with his acting abilities.

Times when the actor impressed with his acting capabilities

Koi… Mil Gaya

The 2003 sci-fi drama directed by Rakesh Roshan is still considered as one of his best films. The concept and premise of the film were created at a time when such films were considered risky. However the biggest risk Hrithik faced as an emerging actor was to be typecasted into a certain type of role. His portrayal of Rohit Mehra won the hearts of audiences. He was praised for his wonderful portrayal of the character and how he brought him to life.

Guzaarish

Hrithik in 2010 played the character of a quadriplegic patient throughout the film. His character Ethan is a well-known magician; however, due to unfortunate circumstances, life takes a drastic turn for him. The love story directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was loved by all and even warmed the hearts of millions to watch Hrithik in a rather unusual kind of love story. He was cast opposite Aishwarya Rai who also lived up to everyone's expectations and was appreciated for it.

Agneepath

Agneepath was a remake of the classic Amitabh Bacchan starrer with the same name. However, the film followed a slightly different plot line which made the film one of the biggest hits of 2012. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie saw Hrithik in an intense and layered role. Prior to this film, Hrithik had played several characters in a dramatic setup; however, watching Hrithik completely immerse himself in the character of Vijay was something fans appreciated very much.

Kaabil

Kaabil was a film that witnessed Hrithik in his element. The actor and Yami Gautam played a blind couple who fall in love with each other. However, things take a drastic turn in their lives which force Rohan to take a dark and grim approach. The character build-up and his absolute thirst for justice is something that set this film apart. Fans loved watching Hrithik in the film and he won several accolades for his portrayal of Rohan.

