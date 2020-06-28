Hrithik Roshan's Movies Wherein He Perfectly Embodied The Traits Of His Characters

Beginning his career in Bollywood as an assistant director, Hrithik Roshan made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai. Bagging his first Filmfare award for his first movie itself, the actor then appeared in several memorable films since his debut. The actor also played many roles in which he looked the part perfectly. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan’s movies wherein the actor nailed the look, mannerisms and accent of his characters.

Dhoom 2

Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 released in 2006. The cast of the movie also included stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu in essential roles. Hrithik played the role of Aryan in this film. The plot of the film was based on a fearless thief (Hrithik) who steals valuables and priceless things from across the world. Sanjay Gadhvi directed the movie while Aditya Chopra wrote the story. Hrithik was seen in many disguises throughout the movie, be it an old man, a dwarf, a statue, and many more. For each of his robbery, he was seen in a different avatar, nailing each look.

Super 30

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 was a super hit film featuring Hrithik Roshan in the prominent role. The biographical flick followed the story of Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician (played by Hrithik Roshan). The actor portrayed the role of a teacher who is best known for his Super 30 programme, coaching underprivileged students for IIT-JEE.

Hrithik Roshan was seen in a completely different avatar in this movie. Reports say that the actor also learned to ace the Bhojpuri accent to get into the skin of the character. Also, the film didn’t feature the actor’s muscular physique and showcased an inspiring story that managed to earn well at the box-office.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The 2008 film was a critical and commercial success, reportedly earning an estimated ₹112 crores against a budget of ₹40 crores. The Guzaarish actor aced the mannerisms and looks of a Mughal emperor perfectly and impressed fans and critics with his portrayal of Akbar.

