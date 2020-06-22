Sussanne Khan Posts A Video Montage Of Hrithik Roshan With Their Sons On Father's Day

Sussanne Khan recently shared a montage video of Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan on her social media space. She shared the video to pay tribute to her ex-husband on Father's Day. She also mentioned in the caption how Hrithik Roshan is the best dad ever. Read more to find out the details about the post.

Sussanne calls Hrithik Roshan the best dad ever

Sussanne Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of Hrithik Roshan with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The video is almost two minutes long and shows many pictures of actor Hrithik enjoying fun moments with his sons. The video starts with a picture that says - Best Dad Ever. Sussanne also captioned the video - When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye u are simply the best dad ever.

Many people responded to Sussanne's post. A few celebrities to respond were Kalyani Saha Chawla, who commented a few emojis. Preeti Zinta also commented a few heart emojis. Actor Kunal Kapoor wrote - awwww on the post. Actor Gautam Gupta commented lovely, with a few emojis and actor Suchitra Pillai commented - Omggggggg how sweet is this ya!! And what a beautiful gorgeous family u ll r, god bless u all.

Fans also responded in a similar manner. Many fans expressed how lovely the video is and also thanked the star for showing them some never-seen-before photos. One fan wrote about Hrithik Roshan - aww.. he's the sweetest Still remember how he welled up while talking abt them in an interview.

Sussanne also shared another picture on Father's Day, which was a collage of her father Sanjay Khan. Sussanne captioned the picture - And remember, Beauty is what beauty does... ‘just a little something that our darling Pa, told us every day of our lives. Happy Father’s Day.. to my incredible brave Papa.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Sussanne Khan's Instagram

