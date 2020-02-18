Hrithik Roshan Reveals A Mantra His Father Rakesh Roshan Gave Him

Hrithik Roshan marked his debut in 2000 and ever since then, he has wooed the audience with his versatility and exceptional acting skills. From transforming his body according to the script in films like Koi Mil Gaya and War, or getting into the skin of his character in films like Super 30 or Kaabil among the others, he never failed to amuse his fans. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's father and an established director, has contributed a lot in the filmography of Hrithik Roshan. Recently, Hrithik Roshan revealed a mantra his father Rakesh Roshan gave him.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Raises Voice Against Noise Pollution, Says 'Dreaming Of A Patient Mumbai'

READ | Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Best On-screen Pairings Throughout His Bollywood Career!

Interestingly, the father-son duo, Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan have worked together for several hit projects of Bollywood as director and actor, including Krissh series. Recently, a leading news agency reported that Hrithik Roshan opened up about his father and what tip the latter gave him. The report quoted the War actor saying that people often ask him about working with different directors. Later, in the conversation, he revealed that Rakesh Roshan told him to keep four things in his mind while working with different directors.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About The Time He Got Nervous While Filming 'Super 30' Climax

Rakesh Roshan's advice to son Hrithik

The report stated that Rakesh Roshan told Hrithik that he must have four things - mutual respect, a strong head, courage and tolerance while working with different directors. Later, Hrithik also added that his personality lies only until he chooses a director, after that he only has to listen to the director. It seems like Hrithik is following his dad's advice like an obedient son as he has worked with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Siddharth Anand among others, but he has never got into any controversy with his directors.

READ | Hrithik Roshan Has Special Message For Irrfan Khan As He Unveils 'Angrezi Medium' Poster

(Cover Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.