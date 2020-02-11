Hrithik Roshan Talks About His New Approach To Movies & Acting

Hrithik Roshan has turned into a fine actor over time. His choice of scripts in the recent past has been lauded by the critics and fans as well. The Kaabil star has starred in many critically-acclaimed and commercially hit films over the years. Hrithik was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and was praised for his performance in the film.

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his new approach to movies and acting

Also Read | John Abraham To Be Part Of 'The Departed' Hindi-remake? Know More

In an interview with a leading news portal, the actor spoke about how he has matured in terms of scripts and the films he chooses. When asked about his first film, Hrithik mentioned that he shared a very transparent relationship with his father. He added that he would often tell his father about possible tweaks which could benefit the film. However, the actor admitted that for a long period, he used to act out of a “toolbox”.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Dotes On His Kids Hrehaan And Hridhaan At Bright Outdoor Lunch

Further on, the War actor said that he would have staple reactions, acting poses for scenes and would not dive into the character. However, during the shooting of Kaabil, Hrithik felt he needed to try something new and exciting. Therefore, the actor hired an acting coach who would guide and be with him during his shoots.

The War actor further mentioned that this changed the way he looked at films and worked in them. He admitted that now he has become a much more mature actor and does not follow his old "toolbox" method anymore.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Love For Jackets Quite Evident In These Pictures

He also added that when it comes to acting, he has learnt to dive into the character's mind. Hrithik admitted that he is still quite young in this process and expects to further unravel all the possibilities with his newfound techniques. During the promotions for Super 30, a video of Hrithik learning the Bihar accent surfaced on the internet. Fans loved the video and even appreciated his dedication towards his role and the film.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Fan? Here Are Some Of His Best Songs Which You Cannot Miss'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.