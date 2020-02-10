Hrithik Roshan's Love For Jackets Quite Evident In These Pictures

Jackets have always proven to upgrade an outfit. Jackets can make a rather casual look more stylish and classy. While with each passing year, trends keep changing, jackets never go out of fashion.

Bollywood celebrities are often seen sporting some cool jackets for various occasions. From denim to leather jackets; every Bollywood celeb would definitely own at least one fancy jacket that would help make their outfit look better.

One of the most loved celebrities, Hrithik Roshan is known among his fans for his amazing choice of clothes. His social media is proof that Hrithik Roshan is a huge fan of this wardrobe staple called jackets. Let's have a look at his jacket collection and how to style them like a pro.

Denim Jackets

Hrithik Roshan was seen sporting a maroon denim jacket with a yellow turtle neck t-shirt paired with brown cargo pants. Hrithik Roshan completed his look with black shades, cap and black boots. This look of Hrithik Roshan is a perfect look for a vacation and for a casual outing too.

Once again, the Greek God of Bollywood was seen sporting a navy blue denim jacket. Hrithik Roshan was seen donning a navy blue denim jacket with plum coloured checkered round neck t-shirt. He went for similar plum colour cargo pants to complete his outfit. He further opted for a cap, cool black shades and ankle-length shoes that complemented his look perfectly.

Hrithik Roshan love for denim jacket is never-ending. He was seen sporting a light blue denim jacket paired with all-white round neck plain t-shirt. This casual yet stylish look is perfect for travel as well as for a day out with friends or family.

Winter Feels

Hrithik opted for a dark blue winter jacket with fur details on the collar paired with a black round neck t-shirt with black denim. He opted for a beige coloured cap and black wayfarers. He completed his look with white and black sports shoes.

Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

