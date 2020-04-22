8-year-old Hrithik Roshan Grooves To Michael Jackson's Songs As Parents Watch; See Pics

It seems that Bollywood stars are spending their quarantine time remembering their olden days. One of them is Hrithik Roshan. The actor recently shared a picture of his younger self dancing.

Hrithik Roshan's MJ style

1982. MJ’s Thriller has just released. That’s an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night . pic.twitter.com/aH7utztjST — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2018

Hrithik Roshan tweeted a picture of his small younger self as he is dancing to the steps of the legendary Michael Jackson. Hrithik shares some details about the picture as well. The actor said that the picture was from 1982. The song Thriller by MJ had released. He shared that the picture shows the 8-year-old him doing nonsense but his parents thought that he was the best. The picture also has his father Rakesh Roshan with his back towards the camera.

Another picture of Hrithik Roshan from his childhood surfaced online and took the social media by storm. The picture also features her friend and actor Uday Chopra. Young Hrithik can be seen standing on top of Uday as the two seem to be doing martial arts of sorts. Here is the picture:

Hrithik Roshan is staying with his children along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan during the coronavirus quarantine. Hrithik keeps posting videos of himself playing the piano or even sharing videos of himself working out. Here is a video of him playing the piano:

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. It was released in 2019 and is one of the most successful movies of the year.

Source: Hrithik Roshan's Twitter

