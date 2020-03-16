The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hrithik Roshan Aced The Role Of Rajveer After Ranbir Declined It For The Movie 'Bang Bang'

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan is a renowned actor in Bollywood. He worked in the movie Bang Bang in 2014 which was a commercial hit movie. Take a look at some fun facts

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood movie Bang Bang was a remake of American comedy film Knight and Day. Bang Bang was directed by Siddharth Anand. The lead actors of the movie include Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rajveer Nanda in the movieThe story of the film was about Harleen (Katrina Kaif) who is a bank receptionist and how her life takes a turn when she meets Rajveer Nanda. Take a look at Bang Bang's trivia.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish': Unknown Facts About The 2006 Superhero Film

Bang Bang trivia

The teaser of the movie broke a record

Bang Bang's teaser got 2.33 million views within 1 day on YouTube. It became the most-watched teaser ever in the history of Bollywood. However, the movie Padmaavat broke the record of Bang Bang later on.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Best Dialogues As Anand Kumar From 'Super 30'

Ranbir declined the role of the movie

Ranbir Kapoor was offered the role of Rajveer Nanda in the movie but as per reports, the actor declined the role in the film. He had worked with director Siddharth Anand in the movies Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani previously. After the refusal, Hrithik Roshan was offered the same role.

ALSO READ | Throwback To Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's "War", That Later Broke Box Office Records

Hrithik Roshan was injured badly

Hrithik Roshan injured himself badly and went through brain surgery. He was performing one of the stunts in the movie and he injured himself while performing it. However, he was back on the set after a few months to complete the shoot.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Movies In Which He Delivered Some Fantastic Stunts

Tourist attraction in Manali is called Bang Bang Point

There is a place in Manali that became famous because of the film. The Manali bridge where most of the scenes were shot is now a grand tourist attraction. The bridge was later named Bang Bang Point.

Stunts in the film made a record

This is the first film that had flyboarding stunt in a Bollywood film. Hrithik Roshan became the first actor to do a flyboarding stunt in Bang Bang. He also learnt his skills a few days before the shoot.

Check out the trailer of Bang Bang

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES