Hrithik Roshan Aced The Role Of Rajveer After Ranbir Declined It For The Movie 'Bang Bang'

Bollywood movie Bang Bang was a remake of American comedy film Knight and Day. Bang Bang was directed by Siddharth Anand. The lead actors of the movie include Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rajveer Nanda in the movie. The story of the film was about Harleen (Katrina Kaif) who is a bank receptionist and how her life takes a turn when she meets Rajveer Nanda. Take a look at Bang Bang's trivia.

Bang Bang trivia

The teaser of the movie broke a record

Bang Bang's teaser got 2.33 million views within 1 day on YouTube. It became the most-watched teaser ever in the history of Bollywood. However, the movie Padmaavat broke the record of Bang Bang later on.

Ranbir declined the role of the movie

Ranbir Kapoor was offered the role of Rajveer Nanda in the movie but as per reports, the actor declined the role in the film. He had worked with director Siddharth Anand in the movies Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani previously. After the refusal, Hrithik Roshan was offered the same role.

Hrithik Roshan was injured badly

Hrithik Roshan injured himself badly and went through brain surgery. He was performing one of the stunts in the movie and he injured himself while performing it. However, he was back on the set after a few months to complete the shoot.

Tourist attraction in Manali is called Bang Bang Point

There is a place in Manali that became famous because of the film. The Manali bridge where most of the scenes were shot is now a grand tourist attraction. The bridge was later named Bang Bang Point.

Stunts in the film made a record

This is the first film that had flyboarding stunt in a Bollywood film. Hrithik Roshan became the first actor to do a flyboarding stunt in Bang Bang. He also learnt his skills a few days before the shoot.

Check out the trailer of Bang Bang

