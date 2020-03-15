Hrithik Roshan's Best Dialogues As Anand Kumar From 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan is popularly known for the variety of roles he has played since his debut in 2000. In the year 2019, he gave two super hit movies, first was Super 30 in which he plays the character of mathematician Anand Kumar and later he appeared as Agent Kabir in the movie War. Listed below are the famous dialogues of Hrithik from the film Super 30.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Learnt These Things From His Father Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's best dialogues from Super 30

Amir log apne liye khud chikna sadak banaye hai, humari raah mein aisa bada bada gaddha khod diye hai. Lekin yehi wo sabse badi galti kar diye humko saala chhalang lagana sikha diye. Jab samay aayenga toh sabse bada, sabse lamba chhalang hum hi maarenge.

Maaster ji: angreji ko itna badhaava kaahe de rahe hai...??? Are badhaava nahi de rahe hai. Angreji ka darr hata rahe hai. Aisa bahut darwaja hai duniya mein jo sirf issiliye nahi khulte hai kyonki log 'May I Come In' nahi keh paate hai.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' And Other Films About The Education System In India

Raja ko taiyaar karna hai to raja ke bacchon ko hi to padhana hoga... Langdey ghode ko derby ke race mein nahi utaartey 'Anand' Babu… Inko station ke baahar tattu bana ke do do rupaye mein sawaari karatey hai. Ab shayad pehli baar aap bhi dekhenge. Ki yahi Doo rupya wala tattu kaise derby jeet ta hai. Ghar jaaiye laala ji.. lagta hai ke toofan aane wala hai.

Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga. Utho, padho, ladho, badho aur haqdaar bano.

All about the film Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the story of the film Super 30 revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar who runs a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar. He helps them in qualifying the entrance exams for the IITs. In the film, Hrithik essays the role of Anand Kumar. Apart from him, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil, and Amit Sadh are also seen in pivotal roles. Being an inspirational story, the film was declared tax free in several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's 'War' Vs 'Super 30' Box Office Collection Compared!

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor For 'Super 30' At Dadasaheb International Film Festival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.