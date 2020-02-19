Farah Khan Reveals Conscious Effort To Not Have A 'Muslim Villain' In 'Main Hoon Na'

Farah Khan made her debut as a driector in the 2004 political drama film, Main Hoon Na, that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. Main Hoon Na's story discussed the Indo-Pak conflict from a neutral point of view and quickly became a sensation upon its release. Farah Khan recently featured in a podcast, where she discussed her first film and also revealed that she did not want the villain of Main Hoon Na to be a Muslim.

During the podcast, Farah Khan revealed that she had made a conscious decision to not make the villain of Main Hoon Na a Muslim. Furthermore, she also had the villain's right-hand man, named Khan, realise that he was being tricked and misled, and eventually, he ended up fighting against the antagonist to save his country. The film starred Suniel Shetty as the villain, who was a former army officer named Raghavan. Raghavan planned to worsen the relationship between India and Pakistan by trying to derail a peaceful exchange of prisoners.

However, the villain's plan was stopped by the lead actor in the movie. During the podcast, Farah Khan also discussed some interesting facts about the making of Main Hoon Na. She revealed that Amrita Rao was not her first choice to play the role of the female lead, Sanjana Bakshi. Instead, Farah had initially wanted Ayesha Takia to play the role of Sanjana.

When asked about Main Hoon Na 2, Farah Khan stated that the possibility of a sequel was bleak. She revealed that she had once planned for a sequel that was set after 15 years of the first film. However, Farah Khan eventually gave up on the idea after she realized that they were newer stories to tell. Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao also played prominent roles in Main Hoon Na.

