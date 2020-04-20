Hrithik Roshan Reveals His 5-point Plan To Stay Fit And Healthy

Hrithik Roshan is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood who has carved a niche in the industry with his acting prowess. He initiated his acting career with the debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and since then he has come a long way. He was loved for his performance in the movie and also bagged many prestigious awards for his first film.

He is one of those actors of Bollywood who has charted his own course in the industry. From his impeccable acting in the movie Fiza and Mission Kashmir to his impressionable work in Kaabil and Super 30, the actor has always hit jackpot at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan along with his charm and dedication of work has always managed to overcome difficult phases with his calmness and ease. He is also one of the fittest actors among the Bollywood industry, who never fails to turn heads with his gym looks and exercises. Have a look at this post of Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent interview, when the fitness freak and dedicated Hrithik Roshan was asked how important is fitness to him, he said, for him, fitness is synonymous with being happy, and feeling the joy of being functionally strong and agile. It is about being able to discover new skills with your body, being able to breathe deeply and feel the life force and peace and excitement of just being.

Here is Hrithik's 5-point plan which he follows to stay healthy

When he was asked to give some tips to the audiences to stay healthy and fit. He gave a few tips to stay healthy. It was his five-point plan for staying healthy, which included these five essential points.

Set a goal - U need to have a goal first, and then make a plan to go for it.

See it - Then see if the goal is set and you can achieve it with the selected plan.

Begin - Without any further delay start with the process, to achieve the set goal. Do not stop yourself.

Go insane - Just be focused and there should be no stop at all until you achieve the goal. Just go insane and make that goal your life.

Then make a bigger goal - Achieve that goal and then dream for a bigger goal with full confidence.

The actor was also asked about his diet, favorite food and the type of diet he prefers. Hrithik Roshan also shared his particular diet and secretive diet plan that he follows. He said that he is very particular about what, and how much, he eats. He knows what is good for him and hence always lookouts for ways to eat healthier. So, he makes sure to eat the right foods at the right time.

The Super 30 actor also said that his meal plan includes six meals a day, which he eats after every two or two-and-a-half hours (depending on what time he wakes up). He plans his meals according to his fitness goals from time to time. He further said that he also abides by the rule of not eating after 8 pm and always makes sure that he finishes the last meal before or by 8 pm.

