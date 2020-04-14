Grooming Tips And Ideas To Take From Hrithik Roshan To Look Sharp

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Be it the role of a superhero, an antagonist, a friend or a lover, Hrithik Roshan has played them all effortlessly. Hrithik Roshan, 46, has managed to woo fans with his muscular physique and charming looks. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the star revealed what he does to maintain his good looks.

Stubble

One of the reasons behind Hrithik Roshan’s sultry look is his stubble. Growing stubble is not a big deal. However, maintaining it requires skills and patience. One should trim their beard evenly to get a cool stubble.

Hair

Hair is an important aspect of any look, according to the actor. Voluminous hair allows one to get plenty of hairstyles to choose from. Check out the video to learn how to style your hair like Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Shares Father Rakesh Roshan's Workout Video, Says 'he Is An Inspiration'

Skincare

There is a reason behind how Hrithik Roshan manages to look good both on-screen and off-screen. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan cannot do without cleansing. He cleans and moisturises his skin twice a day to enhance his flawless skin.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's 'fanboy Moment' With Legendary Amitabh Bachchan Is Unmissable

Scrub

Hrithik Roshan reportedly gives his gorgeous face a well-deserved scrub twice a week. It helps the skin to exfoliate. Along with it, scrubbing also helps to unclog pores and preventing acne breakouts.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Likely To Be First Bollywood Release In China Post COVID-19

Perfume

One’s grooming schedule is incomplete without smelling good. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan carries a cologne handy with him. A good cologne enhances one to remain fresh and smell good.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Films That Failed To Impress Audience & Didn't Make A Mark At IMDb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.