When Hrithik Roshan Spoke About His Experience Of Shooting 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Hrithik Roshan's movies, dance and charismatic looks have, over the years, drawn fans towards him. The popular Bollywood actor has worked on a number of films. Hrithik Roshan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of his most popular films. It received widespread critical acclaim. With all that said, read on to know more about Hrithik Roshan's experience of working on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his experience about ZNMD

Hrithik Roshan, in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up about his experience working on one of his most popular films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik was asked about the most challenging part about his role in the film and why must viewers watch the film. Roshan spoke about the film giving him a fresh perspective and being very light, humorous and realistic. Hrithik added on about the film's plot and storyline and spoke about the various destinations the film covered, making it all very fun to watch.

Hrithik later spoke of his experience working with Katrina Kaif for the first time. He spoke highly of her, telling fans that she is a great artist and a wonderful human being. Hrithik also added that she was perfect for the role and that she is an accomplished and committed actor. Hrithik Roshan also spoke about his co-actors Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

Hrithik revealed about his friendship with Farhan and that he finds Abhay extremely funny. He also found the many adventure sports and the Tomatina festival a new and refreshing experience. Hrithik also spoke about the film pushing him beyond his limitations and allowing him to experience adrenaline sports in a way that lets out his childish side.

