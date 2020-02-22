Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Role Model & There Is So Much To Learn From His Answer!

Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the most dedicated, talented and passionate actors in Bollywood. He recently revealed that his role model is none other than himself from the future. The actor said that he imagines the kind of person that he wishes to become.

Hrithik Roshan talks about his role model being himself

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was recently asked about his inspirations at an event in Jaipur. The actor said that his role model is himself 20 years from now. He tries to imagine the kind of person he wants to be, the kind of values he wants to have, and the kind of character that he wants to build for himself as a human being.

The Bang Bang actor said that he imagines what he wants to achieve in his life. Hrithik Roshan does what is needed to be done in order to become the person that he has in his mind and that is what becomes his process.

Hrithik’s growth as an actor has been something that has surprised the audience. Critics have been of the opinion that the actor gets better with every film. His film Super 30 was one of the most well-received films of 2019. He is also hailed for his fitness and style.

Hrithik Roshan wins the best actor

Recently, Hrithik Roshan won the best actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his portrayal of Anand Kumar in the film Super 30. His performance has been called as one of the best of 2019. A number of people were also upset when he did not win the Filmfare Best Actor award this year. Twitter widely criticised Filmfare and the decision-makers associated with it, for the loss. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

It doesn't matter if he won't win the best actor award if any of the Award show because it is public whose appreciation matters the most to all of us.

Still remember the wet eyes of audience in the theater watching this scene#HrithikRoshan Literally Nailed it here #Super30 pic.twitter.com/7weehGR0yN — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) February 15, 2020

So sad @filmfare

Can't imagine how they did it?

😥😩😩😢@filmfare

To all indians' heart #Super30 is best and teri mitty song deserves filmfare awards. pic.twitter.com/pClVpbWRAZ — Amar Barman (@AmarBarma1234) February 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

