Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans On His Cute Fan Moment With Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal's movie Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on February 21. This is Vicky Kaushal's movie after the release of his blockbuster film URI: The Surgical Strike. The fans of Vicky Kaushal may be aware that the URI actor is a massive fan of Hrithik Roshan. During an interview with a media publication, Vicky Kaushal revealed a very important detail about how he is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan.

This is what Vicky Kaushal said

Vicky Kaushal admitted that he has always been a crazy fan of Hrithik Roshan. Vicky Kaushal shared how his favourite actor makes his day in the age of social media. Vicky Kaushal spoke about his most special moment on social media is when any of his pictures get a 'like' from Hrithik Roshan. He also added that he goes mad if Hrithik Roshan likes his photo. He gets so excited that he stars making phone calls to people saying that Hrithik Roshan has liked his picture.

Vicky Kaushal further added that apart from liking his pictures, if his favourite star Hrithik Roshan comments on any of his pictures then Vicky needs no validation from anyone. With this, Vicky Kaushal happily admitted that he is one of Hrithik Roshan's massive fans.

Vicky Kaushal has, in the past, even shared a childhood picture of himself with Hrithik Roshan. The picture had an adorable caption that shows how Hrithik Roshan has been an inspiration to Vicky Kaushal. Check out the picture below.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal's horror film Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship has received good reviews in just one day. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Vicky Kaushal is also gearing up for his upcoming movies Takht and Sardar Udham Singh.

