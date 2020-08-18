Will Kriti Sanon Be Seen Playing Superwoman In Hrithik Roshan's 'Krissh 4'?

Ever since the fourth instalment of Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster film franchise Krrish was announced, ardent fans have been eagerly awaiting new updates on the superhero sci-fi film. However, Krrish 4 got delayed because the director and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer. Now, the latest report on Pinkvilla suggests that the Luka Chuppi actor, Kriti Sanon will play one of the female leads in the upcoming instalment of the popular film series.

Kriti Roshan to play superhero in 'Krissh 4'?

As per the report of the online portal, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has plans of taking the superhit Krissh franchise forward in a completely new light. After Kangana Ranaut played a superwoman as a shape-shifting mutant in Krissh 3, it has been reported that Kriti Sanon will also be seen playing a superwoman in Krissh 4. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik will be seen essaying four different characters in the fourth instalment of Krissh, including his superhero avatar.

Recently, a source revealed to the portal that Rakesh Roshan has locked Krissh 4's script while its casting is underway. It was also revealed that the filmmaker will be getting both Rohit and Jadoo back for this instalment. In addition to that, the source also spilled the beans about the makers' plan to rope in two leading ladies alongside Hrithik in the lead roles.

The source further revealed that one of the two female leads is mostly going to be Kriti Sanon. According to the report, Rakesh and Hrithik needed a leading lady with an athletic physique to suit the role of a 'superheroine' in Krissh 4. And, Kriti fits their expectations, so she's the first choice, concluded source. After they reached out to Rakesh Roshan, the filmmaker neither denied the reports nor confirm them as he stated that he is currently working on the film's script.

On the work front, while Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for Krissh 4 and has signed no other projects, Kriti has a few upcoming films in her kitty. She will be seen playing the titular role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Sanon will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film, which remains untitled.

